The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management released information pertaining to weekend storms that began last Friday, May 15 and continued into the next day.
Coordinator Andy Kirkland said these are the Wharton County 24-hour rainfall totals from the Lower Colorado River Authority’s Hydromet system as of 7 a.m., Saturday, May 16:
Glen Flora 2.54 inches
East Bernard 2.51 inches
El Campo 2.87 inches
Lane City 4.36 inches
Wharton 1.87 inches
“The high Lane City total was caused by the storm in the late afternoon with very slow movement,” Kirkland said. “No major storm damage was reported to the Wharton County Sheriff's Office with only a few trees or limbs down and numerous small power outages to about 90 homes, per Centerpoint Energy outage tracker.”
He said the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, as of Sunday, May 17, for Wharton County was 153 (35-389).
The driest area was in the Lissie to the Austin County line area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.