The City of East Bernard reported on Wednesday, June 3 that the public pool opened the day before.
“We had a great first day,” the City of East Bernard said on its Facebook post. “We wanted to remind you that we have to operate at a 25% capacity. We suggest calling us before you come to make sure we have available spaces. We look forward to a wonderful summer.”
The pool capacity is 46, according to the post the city released at around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
When asked if updates on attendance would be provided, someone with the city responded with the following: “We will post when we are at capacity and then again when we will have the space. It’s still recommended to call as city hall controls this page.”
The number to East Bernard City Hall is 979-335-6558.
