The Wharton County Republican Party will hold required precinct conventions and the county convention at Grace Community Fellowship in Wharton, Saturday, June 13.
The event will begin with coffee and socially distanced fellowship from 8-9 a.m., followed by precinct conventions and the county convention from 9 a.m. to noon. Those who voted in the Republican primary election (either in person or by mail) may attend and participate.
In Texas, parties hold their own conventions in election years. In even-numbered years, Texas Republicans hold precinct conventions, county or senatorial district conventions, a state convention, and in presidential years, a national convention.
The purposes of the conventions are to choose delegates and alternates to the next higher convention level, in this case the state convention to be held in Houston July 16-18. Attendees will also consider resolutions or statements on policy issues to send to the state convention for eventual inclusion in the state or national party platform.
Don Al Middlebrook, who is the Wharton County Republican Party chair, said Wharton County is allotted 18 delegates and 18 alternates to the state convention.
“We are committed to advancing limited government, lower taxes, less spending and individual liberty,” Middlebrook said of the Republican Party. “Our specific goals are to grow the Republican Party by reaching new voters, advance the platform, which is grounded in conservative principle, and to keep Texas prosperous and free.”
Middlebrook also said anyone interested in attending as a delegate to the state convention, to be held at the George R. Brown Convention Center, should attend the county convention.
