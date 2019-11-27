The East Bernard Cross Country teams competed in their last race of the season at the Class 3A State Championships at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock, Saturday, Nov. 9.
In the girls’ race, East Bernard finished seventh out of 16 teams. Holliday earned the state title with 57 points followed by Yoakum (97) and Wall (109).
For EBHS, Emma Alexander finished 42nd overall with a time of 12:47, Libby Hancock 52nd (12:58), Samantha Rabius 62nd (13:04), Alejandra Avila 92nd (13:24), Kyleigh Longoria 97th (13:29), Aracely Acevedo 98th (13:29), and Madison Muzik 114th (13:43).
There were 150 girls who competed.
In the boys’ race, East Bernard had two athletes competing among a field of 150 individuals. Bo badger finished 12th overall with a time of 16:13 to earn All-state honors and Colby Kurtz finished 54th overall with a time of 17:06.
“All the runners had a fantastic season and much to be proud of. Thank you to all those who came out to support the runners,” coach Susie Walters said. “You made your presence and cheers known. You are all greatly appreciated by all of us. Congratulations to all the runners on a great season. They represented East Bernard well.”
Postseason honors
Walters took a moment to speak about three athletes – sophomores Alexander and Rabius and senior Hancock being be named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association Cross Country All-State team.
“All three were integral members of our team and helped earn the district and regional titles. All three were district medalists and Libby and Emma were All-regional with Libby as a regional medalist finishing sixth overall at the regional meet and Emma All-region with a 13th place finish overall. At the state meet, Emma was the first East Bernard harrier to cross. Libby finished 10 places behind her and Samantha finished 10 places behind Libby as the first 3 to finish from East Bernard. Libby, as one of two seniors on the team, will be missed next year. Emma and Samantha, as sophomores, will be back to help the team hopefully earn another chance to compete at the state meet next year, along with Madison Muzik and Alejandra Avila who are also sophomores, and Kyleigh Longoria a freshman.”
EBHS is losing two of the top seven runners. Walters hopes incoming freshmen will help replace those seniors and strengthen the team.
“We will continue to work hard to get back to the state meet,” Walters said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.