On the outside, East Bernard seems to be a sleepy little bedroom community from Houston and Fort Bend County, but on the inside, this little town is “zooming,” due largely to the COVID-19 pandemic. Like so many community organizations, school districts, and business throughout the nation, ZOOM has become the meeting venue of choice.
ZOOM is a form of video conferencing that has been in operation since 2011. It uses several forms of video conferencing including mobile devices, laptops, desktops, telephones, and room systems. ZOOM has been used by school districts, businesses, and private citizens to join people and groups together electronically for a common goal – to communicate among each other.
Two such entities are based in East Bernard.
The Catholic Daughters Court 1108 and the East Bernard Independent School District.
Leaders from both are part of a movement that is happening throughout the nation: their meetings and business sessions are being conducted by way of Zoom. The reasons make sense in more ways than one.
Catholic Daughters Court 1108
“It was the easiest program to use and was recommended by my son who is a teacher,” said CDA Grand Regent Berna Pilcik. She held a practice meeting just to see how it would work and she was pleased with the results.
“Some of the people were able to copy the link and get connected and others it took a little bit to figure out how to be able to see each other,” said Pilcik.
Catholic Daughters chose the free version of the program. With the free version, a group is allowed to have up to 100 participants for a 40-minute session for free. She said members joined in by laptops, desktop computers, and even their cellphones.
Using Zoom was a learning experience for all.
Henriette Jalowy, with publicity, said they practiced getting connected two times.
They are fast learners.
“Since it was our first time, we had to learn that only one person could talk at a time. Otherwise it blocks out the sound, but other than that, our meeting went well,” said Pilcik. “We will be doing it again for our next monthly meeting.”
East Bernard ISD
“It was a simple platform that was easy to learn, it was free, and it met the needs of our faculty and staff,” said Phillip Gaudette, principal of East Bernard Elementary School. EBISD utilized the free version, which also allows 40-minute sessions. EBISD’s largest meeting had about 90 participants.
The process was a little more difficult for the school district than it would be for other groups.
“To ensure the safety of our kids, we utilized the function that required participants to join via a password or remain in the waiting room until the host admitted them to the online meeting,” said Gaudette. “Participants could join late when admitted by the host.”
“It's not Boolean algebra,” said Gaudette. “Entry level tech skills are sufficient to join, with a slightly higher skill level required to host.“
District personnel received Google calendar invites, while others received an email with the link.
There are many ways to join in with a group meeting. “I believe there were a variety of platforms used, in addition to laptops and computer” said Gaudette. “At home, I typically used a tablet, while many others use a smartphone. You could probably cast it onto a flat screen TV.”
ZOOM has been a game changer for the school campuses and the district.
“We were able to stay connected with everyone via a free, low tech app that virtually (pun intended) anyone could use,” said Gaudette. “I believe our kids and families truly enjoyed being ‘with’ their teachers.”
