Bernice Kopecky
Bernice Kopecky, age 81, of East Bernard, passed away Sunday, Oct. 19, 2019. She was born July 25, 1938 in Wharton to Bennie and Alma Schmidt.
Bernice is preceded in death by her parents, Bennie and Alma Schmidt and her daughter-in-law Gerry Kopecky; and survived by her husband Edward Kopecky, Sr. her five children, and countless grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
Visitation was Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Knesek Family Funeral Chapel in Wallis from 6-8 p.m. Funeral service will be Thursday, Oct. 24 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with Father Albert Yankey officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Bernice’s name to Holy Cross Catholic Church. Knesek & Sons Funeral Home, 112 North First St., Wallis, Texas 77485, www.knesekfuneralhome.com. 979-478-6311
