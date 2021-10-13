A special performance from the Mighty Brahma Marching Band is planned during Bandtober Fest, Saturday, Oct. 30.
The musical event begins at 2 p.m. and will be held at Memorial Stadium, in East Bernard.
The daytime event will also feature the East Bernard Elementary School choirs, East Bernard High School’s Color Guard, Jazz Band, and Drum Line. Performance by members of the East Bernard Junior High School Bull Band is also expected.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase, organizers of the event said.
