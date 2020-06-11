If Wharton residents and visitors didn’t know at the time there had been a shooting that led to the death of a young woman just as a Wharton United event was taking place blocks away on Sunday, June 7, they do now.
Several Wharton police officers and deputies with the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene for a peaceful event that attracted an estimated 300 people; many of them saw Wharton PD officers clear out of the event. Law enforcement officers would eventually drive several city blocks to the 400 block of Davis Street.
The Wharton Journal-Spectator videotaped the event that was held on the grounds of the Wharton County Courthouse, in one instance showing a WPD cruiser driving quickly past the event on Burleson Street. Officers responded to the shooting at about 3:06 p.m. June 7.
In a public service announcement on Tuesday, June 9, WPD identified the victim as Stephanie Paniagua, a 19-year old Hispanic female.
“Wharton police detectives, along with the Texas Rangers, are working diligently and methodically to help solve this crime and they continue to follow up on all leads related to this crime, including the manner in which the call was called in,” WPD said in the announcement. “As of this moment, Wharton police detectives await the results of the autopsy performed in Fort Bend County.”
Once more information becomes available, WPD said it would release more information.
WPD initially reported that a witness stated that an unknown person wearing all black, including a “black COVID mask” was seen running out of the home in an unknown direction.
“Alternate scenarios are being investigated and pursued,”WPD said on June 7.
The last confirmed homicide within the city of Wharton was in November of 2009.
