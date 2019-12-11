* EAST BERNARD JV *
On Tuesday, Dec. 3, the East Bernard High School Junior Varsity girls’ team had an away game against Columbus. The Brahmarettes won, 35-29. The score breakdown is as follows: Samantha Rabius 10 points, Jolie Peloquin 8, Madison Crist 6, Sydney Tijerina 5, Riley Bottoms 2, and Kynlee Hall 2.
On Thursday, Dec. 12, EBHS will play in the Hallettsville Tournament. The first game will be at 12:45 p.m. against Sacred Heart.
The team is coached by Tiffany Lemos.
JV girls beat Rice
On Monday, Nov. 18, the JV girls’ basketball team faced off against Rice Consolidated for their first game of the season. They came away victorious with a 65-11 win. The leading scorer of the night was Riley Bottoms with 23 points, followed by Sydney Tijerina 15, Kynlee Hall 12, Courtney Dickson 11, and Mara Triplett 4.
* EAST BERNARD FRESHMEN *
The following are summaries of the East Bernard High School girls’ freshman basketball team. The team is coached by Keri Slanina:
EBHS beats Sealy
The freshmen kicked off their basketball season Thursday, Nov. 14 in Sealy with a 32-4 win. Leading the way for the Brahmarettes was Sarah Devine with 15 points. Also scoring were Emma Logan 5 points, Bailey Leopold and Jillian Faltysek four points each, and Kaki Seay and Alaina Henrickson two points each. Defensively the team was led by Logan, Devine, Leopold, MaKayla Crist and Kaki Seay.
EBHS beats Edna
The freshmen played their second game of the season Monday, Nov. 18 against Edna and pulled out a close one 23-19. Bailey Leopold led the scoring with 10 points. Also contributing to the offense were Kaki Seay and Alaina Hendrickson three points each, MaKayla Crist, Emma Logan, Jillian Faltysek two points each, and Evie Youngblood with a free throw. Playing a strong defensive game were Leopold, Brea Glover, Logan and Alaina Henrickson. The girls are scheduled to play in the Hallettsville Tournament on Dec. 12 and 14.
Game schedule
We are trying to schedule freshmen games as we can find them, the coach said.
There have been a few additions to the schedule.
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 1:30 p.m. at Sealy; Tuesday, Dec. 3, 5 p.m. at Columbus; and Tuesday, Dec. 10, 5 p.m. at Needville
EBHS beats Sealy
On Tuesday, Nov. 26, the freshmen traveled to Sealy to play them for the second time this season. The Brahmarettes came home with the win defeating them 38-6. The following is the scoring breakdown for the team: Sarah Devine 14 points, Emma Logan 10 points, Bailey Leopold six points, and two points each by MaKayla Crist, Jillian Faltysek, Kaki Seay, and Evie Youngblood.
Columbus slips by EBHS
On Wednesday, Dec. 4, the freshmen struggled in the first half of their game against Columbus and were down 20-8 at halftime. They came out with intensity the second half and were down 23-14 at the end of the third quarter. They held Columbus to two points in the final quarter, but still came up short, 25-22. Scoring for the Brahmarettes were Emma Logan and Lexi Warncke with eight points each, Bailey Leopold four points, and Kaki Seay with two points. Although the remaining four girls may not have put points on the board they definitely contributed defensively in this hard-fought game. Great job to all the girls including MaKayla Crist, Jillian Faltysek, Alaina Hendrickson and Evie Youngblood.
Game schedule
The freshmen traveled to Needville on Tuesday, Dec. 10 for a 5 p.m. game.
On Thursday, Dec. 12, they will play Schulenburg at 10:15 a.m. in the Hallettsville Tournament and Sealy at 12:45 p.m.
On Saturday, Dec. 14th they will play Hallettsville at 10:15 a.m.
* EAST BERNARD JHS *
The following are scores of the East BernardJunior High School girls’ teams. The team is coached by Vicky Janecek:
Thursday, Nov. 14
East Bernard at Boling
7A vs Boling, won 42-16
District Record 1-0, Season Record 1-0
7B vs Boling, tied 18-18
District Record 0-0-1, Season Record 0-0-1
8A vs Boling, lost 20-22
District Record 0-1, Season Record 0-1
8B vs Boling, won 12-10
District Record 1-0, Season Record 1-0
Thursday, Nov. 21
Palacios at East Bernard
7A vs Palacios, won 21-14
District Record 2-0, Season Record 2-0
8A vs Palacios, won 32-14
District Record 1-1, Season Record 1-1
Thursday, Dec. 5
East Bernard at Tidehaven
7B vs Tidehaven, won 14-4
District Record 1-0-1, Season Record 1-0-1
8B vs Tidehaven, lost 7-10
District Record 1-1, Season Record 1-1
7A vs Tidehaven, won 19-17
District Record 3-0, Season Record 3-0
8A vs Tidehaven, won 30-6
District Record 2-1, Season Record 2-1
