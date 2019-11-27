The East Bernard First United Methodist Church hosted its annual Senior Citizen Thanksgiving Luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 21.
Church officials estimate on their Facebook page about 445 guests “enjoyed a delicious turkey and dressing lunch.”
The food was catered by Vincek's Smokehouse. Desserts were provided by church members.
“Our guests were served by our own Methodist Youth Group and the Brahmas football team,” the Facebook post said. “Entertainment was provided by the East Bernard Junior High School Band and the East Bernard High School Jazz Band.”
Church officials acknowledged Brahmas football coach and East Bernard ISD Athletics Director Wade Bosse and EBHS band directors Robert Palermo and Rod Naulls for their help in making the luncheon possible.
“A big thanks also goes out to our church family members who volunteer their time and money to help us host this annual event,” the church posted on its Facebook page.
