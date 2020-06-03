Last week, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) began phasing in services for residents who wanted to obtain a driver license, and it eventually phased into our area a few days later.
Last month, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the DPS would begin four phases of driver license office opening beginning Tuesday, May 26, but it would be with limited service offerings.
The first phase began in the state’s northwest and west regions.
Phase 3 was north and southeast Texas, which affected residents in Wharton County. According to DPS, customers who currently do not possess a Texas driver license, CDL, learner permit or identification card, as well those who are in need of a drive test, were able to begin scheduling appointments in these two regions on Friday, May 29.
In a news release, DPS said as part of this opening plan, it would launch a statewide driver license (DL) appointment system that allows customers to book appointments up to six months in advance. The limited services being offered will be by appointment only.
"This phased opening of our driver license offices and the launch of DPS' online appointment system prioritizes the health and safety of our communities and ensures Texans have access to the services they need at their local driver license offices," Gov. Abbott said. "I thank DPS for developing this safe and strategic plan to open their offices and for launching a new appointment system to streamline our driver license services."
One Boling area parent, who did not want to be identified, said her adult child is old enough to drive and turned 20 in April, but due to the coronavirus pandemic and DPS license offices closed, she has not been able to drive legally. It’s more concerning for the mother because she depends on her daughter to drive since they both work in Fort Bend County.
She is relieved that DPS has begun the process.
Another parent in Wharton has a son who turned 17 during the pandemic. He also did not want to provide his name. He said his son took an online course and completed it, and all that he needs is to be administered a road test through DPS.
Det. Ariel Soltura, with the Wharton Police Department, said most driver license arrests that Wharton PD officers make are the result of driving while license invalid plus no insurance.
He also said infractions can include previous driving while license invalid convictions, which makes an offense a Class B misdemeanor.
DPS’ four phase plan
The four-phase plan for the opening of driver license offices is as follows:
Phase 1: Offices in DPS’ Northwest and West Texas regions reopened with limited services on Tuesday, May 26. Customers who currently do not possess a Texas DL, CDL, learner permit or ID card, as well those who are in need of a drive test, were able to begin scheduling appointments in these two regions on May 22.
Phase 2: Offices in DPS’ South and Central Texas regions reopened with limited services on Friday, May 29. Customers who currently do not possess a Texas DL, CDL, learner permit or ID card, as well those who are in need of a drive test, were able to begin scheduling appointments in these two regions on Tuesday, May 26.
Phase 3: Offices in DPS’ North and Southeast Texas regions reopened with limited services on Wednesday, June 3. Customers who currently do not possess a Texas DL, CDL, learner permit or ID card, as well those who are in need of a drive test, were able to begin scheduling appointments in these two regions on Friday, May 29 at 1 p.m.
Phase 4 will allow customers to schedule an appointment for all DL office transactions anywhere in the state and is expected to begin midsummer. DPS will announce details on this phase at a later date. Extension for expiration dates will remain in effect until phase 4 is implemented.
