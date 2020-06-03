The Texas Department of Public Safety announced the arrest of individuals who were allegedly transporting drugs on US 59 this week.
Sgt. Stephen Woodward, who is the public information officer for DPS, said a trooper from the Pierce office made a traffic stop near Louise on Tuesday, May 26.
According to a DPS news release, more than $82,000 in cash was seized on US 59 during the traffic stop, which led to an ongoing criminal investigation.
“At approximately 4:35 p.m., a southbound 2019 Ford F-150 pickup was stopped for a traffic violation,” Woodward said. “During the stop, the trooper observed indicators of criminal activity; a subsequent search revealed eight plastic-wrapped bundles located under the rear passenger seat that contained the concealed currency.”
The news release said the driver was identified as Braulio Reyes, Jr., 35, and the passenger was identified as Greg Gonzalez, 24, both were from Pharr, which is in the Rio Grande Valley, near the U.S./Mexico border.
The news release said Reyes and Gonzalez were each arrested on money laundering between $30,000 and $150,000 charges, which is a third-degree felony. Reyes and Gonzalez were transported to the Wharton County Jail.
DPS special agents with the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene to further assist with this ongoing investigation.
There are no further details available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.