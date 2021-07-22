The decision of Democrat Texas state reps. to travel to Washington, D.C., last week in response to controversial voting reform bills has been scrutinized nationally by politicians, media and more. Conclusions differ greatly between political camps, and El Campo’s Democrat and Republican thinkers do not come to a consensus either.
Wharton County Democrat Chair Jeffrey Dixon said he was proud of the Texas Democrats’ efforts, and they chose the best available course of action at the moment.
“Some of them decided to walk out in kind of a last ditch effort to defend our right to vote,” Dixon said. “I think it’s a shame that the Republicans are trying to solve a problem that’s not there based on lies that Donald Trump really won the election and that there’s widespread voter fraud.”
El Campoan Leon Macha is a Republican voter, and he believes they should have just stayed and voted on the bills.
“Sadly, (fleeing) is a technique that is used by people who don’t really much care about how well they represent their constituents back home,” Macha said. “As far as I’m concerned, there’s no way they can win that battle, but they’re sure going to cause a lot of pain in the process.”
Fifty-one Democrat state house representatives and nine state senators left Texas to stall the passing of Senate Bill 1 and House Bill 3 being considered in special session. Six members of the group have tested positive for COVID-19, as of Tuesday, so they are meeting with D.C. politicians virtually.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced the same day that the Texas Democrats would be arrested for their actions once they return home. Texas law enforcement does not have jurisdiction while the politicians are out of state.
In the special 30-day session, ending Aug. 6, a vote cannot take place without at least two-thirds of the legislature present. For the 87th legislative session, there are 67 Democrats elected to the Texas House, with 82 Republican representatives. The Texas Senate has 18 Republicans and 13 Democrats elected.
Earlier this May, Texas Democrats walked out of the Capitol in Austin to avoid voting on a similar bill.
While this whole situation may sound unusual, it is not unprecedented, even in Texas. Back in 2003, when Rick Perry served as governor, Texas Democrats left the state to block voting on a Republican-supported redistricting plan.
Similar situations have happened in other U.S. states, including three recent cases in Oregon – in Feb. 2020 and in May and June, 2019 – when Republican state senators fled the state to kill bills aimed at funding schools and curbing climate change. The state’s senate is dominated by Democrats, but the group needed at least two Republican lawmakers present to be able to vote on the bill, according to the Associated Press.
The bills that Texas Democrats are concerned about would ban drive-through voting, abolish 24-hour polling hours offered at some locations in previous years, add ID requirements for mail in ballots, expand freedoms to poll watchers and more, according to the Texas Legislature’s website.
Texas Republican lawmakers want to add hours to the early voting and election day periods, Abbott said, in a Fox News TV interview, earlier last week. If passed, the bills would expand voting times by at least one hour for local early voting elections to end at 9 or 10 p.m. Republicans considered limiting voting times on Sundays, but ultimately gave up that move, according to the Texas Tribune.
The voting bills being considered are good as is, Macha said.
“Everybody on the Democrat side talks like all the members of their party are not smart enough to know how to vote,” Macha said. “They all have the ability to do the same thing everybody else does. Logic is not on their side.”
Dixon wished that elected leaders would make casting a ballot easier for registered voters, including simplifying mail in ballot applications and adding more drive-through poll locations.
“Instead of trying to limit or suppress the vote or nullify elections, they should be working to expand people’s access to vote,” Dixon said.
Dixon was not surprised about Abbott’s response, and took issue with him calling the Democrats’ actions “hypocrisy” in the Fox News interview.
“For him to call people hypocrites when his own Republican talking point a lot of times on a lot of issues is local control and what he’s trying to do is take away local control of the election,” Dixon said.
Threatening to arrest the Democrats and condemning their actions is probably the only thing Abbott can do right now, Macha said.
“He’s doing everything he can, and there’s not a lot he can do short of himself in a wheelchair going to Washington D.C. and picking these people up and carrying them onto the plane,” Macha said.
The bills being considered by the Texas House can be viewed online at https://capitol.texas.gov.
