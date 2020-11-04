Early voting ended up being a major indicator of how important the 2020 General Election was to Wharton County as more than half of registered voters went to the polls leading up to Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Voters not only voted for president of the United States, but they also voted in local municipal, school board, college, and county elections, too.
According to the Wharton County Elections Department, there are 25,733 registered voters in the county. When early voting ended Friday, Oct. 30, there were 13,177 in person early votes cast.
Voting stations were set up in East Bernard, El Campo, and Wharton when early voting began on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Voters here had 16 days of early voting. By the end of this election process, El Campo had 5,781 votes cast, Wharton had 5,533 votes, and East Bernard 1,862 votes.
Cindy Richter, who is the election administrator for WC Elections, said there were around five workers per voting location. When asked by the Wharton Journal-Spectator if there were any issues during early voting, she didn’t comment if there were.
On Election Day, there were 2,219 votes cast. This number put WC at 13,177 voters who cast their vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.