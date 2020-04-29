Unlike their Wharton County neighbors, city officials with East Bernard will have a swimming pool season.
Not so for the City of Wharton after its city staff recommended to its city council that it cancel the 2020 swimming pool season.
Elected officials in Wharton were told this month during a meeting that three people filled out employment applications, two of them for lifeguard.
According to the city, it employs at least a dozen per season. There was also concern about the coronavirus crisis.
For the City of East Bernard, this will not be the case.
When asked about the upcoming swimming pool season, East Bernard Secretary Audrey L. Scearce said there are plans to have a season.
“We have 13 lifeguards this year. Last year we had to lessen our hours of operation due to staffing, but we will be open regular hours this year,” said Scearce by email on Tuesday, April 28.
East Bernard will open at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2.
The last time the pool was open was Aug. 25, 2019, which was the last operating day of the season.
In February, East Bernard began advertising for lifeguards and received a sound response.
The deadline was April 22.
The East Bernard lifeguards are all at least 16 years of age and are trained. They are paid $8.50 per hour.
The East Bernard Swimming Pool is located at 724 Clubside Drive.
According to the East Bernard website, pool information is as follows:
The facility features a splash pad for small children and a pool that is “suitable for both those looking for leisure and a good workout.”
The pool opens in June and closes in August.
Admission is $5 per day for each swimmer or season passes are $50. Family passes are available for $175.
Hours for the pool are Wednesday through Saturday from 1-7 p.m. and Sundays 2-6 p.m.
