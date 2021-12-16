The 2021 Wreaths Across America event will be held Saturday, Dec. 18, with more than 2,500 ceremonies across the country, at sea, and abroad.
In East Bernard, ceremonies are scheduled for 11 a.m.
In Wharton, ceremonies at the Wharton Courthouse Square are scheduled at 1 p.m.
At St. John's Cemetery in Hungerford, wreaths will be placed at noon (and the 4 p.m. Mass will be said for the souls of the veterans buried at the cemetery and veterans from the parish buried elsewhere).
The event is made possible by volunteers and the cost is paid by individual wreath sponsors, corporate donors, and volunteer truckers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.