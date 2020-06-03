In an effort to help exhibitors recoup some of the expense of their Wharton County Youth Fair projects, the executive board of the WCYF orchestrated an Exhibitor Recovery Sale this spring. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the WCYF was forced to cancel all market livestock shows.
The sale ran from April 13 through May 1 and generated more than $760,000 for 464 exhibitors. The top buyer for 2020 was Sutton Wealth Management, which contributed more than $46,000 to Wharton County exhibitors.
“The entire board is completely overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from Wharton County and beyond for these kids,” said Rodney Jedlicka, WCYF president. “The recovery sale surpassed all of our expectations and makes you proud to be associated with such a great organization.
Jedlicka said Donald Sutton, with Sutton Wealth Management, “has always been a huge supporter of the fair.”
He added: “But this year he has really stepped up and we want to extend a big thank you to his company.”
The WCYF funds were also big contributors, each taking care of their local exhibitors.
The 2020 WCYF has been very unconventional for everyone, officials said in a news release dated Thursday, May 28. Allowing the exhibitors to participate in some sort of sale was a priority for the WCYF executive board from the onset.
“We wanted to help our exhibitors as much as we could and when we came up with the idea of a recovery sale, we weren’t sure what to expect, “Jedlicka explained. “We are so appreciative to everyone who contributed to our exhibitors, helping to make the best of an unusual situation.”
WCYF officials said mark your calendars for 2021.
The BBQ cook-off will be held April 9-10; the WCYF will be held April 16-24, with the Sale of Excellence taking place the last day, April 24.
Visit the website for more information at www.whartoncountyyouthfair.org or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Wharton-County-Youth-Fair-247290774783/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.