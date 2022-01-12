Catholic Daughters hold Christmas party

District Deputy No. 10 Nancy Zurek of Rosenberg was a guest at the Dec. 20 Catholic Daughters No. 1108 meeting and Christmas party in the Holy Cross Meeting Room in East Bernard.
Cathy Bittner, regent of Ct. Holy Rosary No. 1476 in Rosenberg, accompanied her.
After the covered dish meal, Regent Henriette Jalowy conducted the business meeting. These reports were presented: Cancer outreach, Monica Kubena; cheers and memorial scholarship fund, Cindy Pribyl; funeral meals and Christmas military project, Berna Pilcik; and blood drive, Patricia Michulka.
Jalowy encouraged members to sell raffle tickets because the drawing for prizes will be at the Chicken Noodle Soup and Sandwich Supper and Silent Auction on Wednesday, Jan. 26, at the American Legion Hall in East Bernard.
Karen Rejsek reported that all 225 tags were taken from the tree in Holy Cross church by caring citizens to satisfy needs and wants for area families. Patricia Michulka presented a devotional.
In her greetings, Zurek invited everyone to the fundraiser of Ct. Holy Rosary No. 1476 in Rosenberg. The turkey and dressing meal will be served in the Holy Rosary school cafeteria Jan. 16. There will be dine in and to-go plates. She also invited everyone to a state sponsored Play and Pray weekend on Feb. 19-20 in Sugar Land.
After prayer requests, all present enjoyed a gift exchange.
