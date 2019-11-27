The East Bernard Independent School District announced that is awaiting results after parents and/or guardians were given the opportunity to partake in an outreach survey.
In a Thursday, Nov. 21 press release about the survey, EBISD said it is partnering with the Safe School Institute and Crime Stoppers.
The plan is to bring informational sessions to parents in the East Bernard community. There were a variety of topics so information from adults was needed to bring the sessions residents wanted to see. Each adult selected his/her top two choices.
The survey closed on Monday, Nov. 25.
Among the topics and the (60 minute) sessions that were available to pick were:
Parent's Guide to Cyber Safety
With children online more than ever, it is important that parents learn about current cyber trends, new apps, and popular games. This presentation discusses social media, hidden apps, live streaming, games, online challenges, dating apps, online dangers, how to spot, what to watch for, and a review of safety settings and restrictions. This sessions is not suitable for children.
Substance Abuse Prevention
This presentation explains why many teens engage in high risk behavior such as drug use, vaping and drinking. Brain science is used to show why teens lack the ability to reason in comparison to adults. This presentation covers underage drinking, vaping, illicit drugs, prescription drugs, marijuana, and related laws.
Human Trafficking
The average victim is ages 13-15. This presentation clarifies human trafficking, exposes traffickers, discusses victimization, reviews warning signs and addresses prevention. Safety tips are provided to aid in speaking with your children on this topic.
Teen Dating Safety/Violence and Sexual Misconduct
This presentation discusses different types of victimization, healthy/unhealthy relationships, discusses content, coercion, and boundaries. This session simplifies laws, how to protect yourself, encourages students to monitor their own behavior, and how to seek help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.