The East Bernard Brahmas’ undefeated season will take a stop at Bastrop ISD Stadium when they play the Comfort Bobcats at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29.
Comfort will pit the best season it has had in the last decade against the Brahmas’ playoff pedigree, which has seen them go at least three rounds deep in the playoffs in the past five years.
East Bernard will come into the game with defense, that came a last-second touchdown to Natalia away from tossing its fourth straight shutout. Natalia gained 127 yards of total offense, it didn’t turn the ball over, but did punt six times.
"The kids are playing really hard. I think the biggest thing I'm seeing is how well they are preparing each week," EBHS coach Wade Bosse said. "Obviously you hope throughout the season that you continue to get better and I promise you we can get better. They've become better students of the game.”
The Brahmas’ defense last year was outstanding, as they held their first 12 opponents to 10 points a game. This season, the defense in terms of scoring is better, 6.75 points a game.
Our defense last year was a phenomenal defense," senior Colby Jedlicka said. "We have a lot of chemistry this year. These are the guys that we've been playing with since seventh grade. I don't know if it's a better defense but we're playing like we're very cohesive. We're not the biggest guys but we play as a team."
Rushing yards have been hard to come by in the first two playoff games for East Bernard's opponents, allowing 192 yards and 2.4 yards a carry.
"It all starts with our defensive line," senior middle linebacker Jedlicka said. "Our defensive line is probably one of the best things about our defense, they really get it done. Them getting off the ball makes it where everyone else around them can swarm and make tackles around them."
The Brahmas defensive line senior tackles J.R. Schauer and Talon Sanders and senior end Cole Lee and junior Blake Walters.
Comfort comes into the game with East Bernard scoring 32.7 points a game. Its passing attack led by Oscar Falcon, throwing the ball for 1,783 yards. Comfort also boasts a potent ground game that's run the ball for 2,840 yards, with Zach Vilo accounting for 1,272 yards.
East Bernard will be well ready for both the run and the pass. Natalia last Friday tried to throw the ball on the East Bernard defense but like in the run game, it found yards hard to come by, as they picked up eight yards a pass completion.
The run game for East Bernard has been deadly, picking up 621 yards in the two games. Kameron Matthews had the hot hand against Natalia has he picked up 139 yards on nine carries. Overall, five different Brahmas found the end zone, including two from Devin Chapman, and one each from Carson Little, Tanner Baggett, and Dallas Novicke.
Roland Orsak provided game summary from the Natalia game.
