Special to the East Bernard Express
Wharton County Junior College students who have faced a reduction in household income due to the COVID-19 pandemic may qualify for additional financial aid.
By submitting a Financial Aid Special Condition Request, qualified students could receive an increased Pell Grant award and possibly an additional subsidized loan. To qualify, students must have a complete 2020-2021 financial aid file, have achieved satisfactory academic progress and have experienced a reduction in total household income of 25 percent or more for at least eight weeks.
Supporting documentation such as paystubs, job separation letters or unemployment benefit statements will be required to determine aid.
“WCJC recognizes that students and their families are facing unique financial challenges during the pandemic and we want to support students in achieving their academic goals during this difficult time,” said WCJC Director of Financial Aid Leslie Kolojaco.
Kolojaco said her department will review each request to determine whether or not the student qualifies for the additional aid. The review process may take between four and six weeks to complete.
Kolojaco noted that recalculated awards are subject to federal aid limits, which means students who have already been awarded the maximum amount of aid for the year will not be eligible for additional funding.
Students interested in filing a Special Condition Request may do so by contacting the WCJC Financial Aid Office at 979-532-6345 or through email at finaid@wcjc.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.