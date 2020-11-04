The Wharton County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of one of its deputies who died from an undisclosed medical condition Monday, Oct. 26.
Deputy Raul “Roy” Gomez, of Wharton, died Monday morning after being hospitalized for medical issues he had been battling for the last several weeks. WCSO leaders did not know whether Gomez’ death was linked to COVID-19.
“We’re not sure,” Sgt. Scott Grosser said. “He had some sort of medical issues going on and he was hospitalized.”
Gomez joined WCSO as a correctional officer in 2008 before working his way up to patrol duty.
He would always help out in whatever ways he was needed, Grosser said.
“He was really a great guy,” he added. “He was a valuable part of our team. He got along well with everybody. He was a hard worker. He was dedicated. He was dedicated to his family and to this department.”
Gomez was married and had two children.
In 2018, Gomez served on the WCSO’S Emergency Response Team, according to his obituary. Most recently, Gomez supervised maintenance at the Wharton County Jail.
“It’s very hard on us right now,” Grosser said. “It’s a rough time.”
Deputy Gomez’s funeral was on Friday, Oct. 30, and not surprisingly, it was attended by dozens of law enforcement officers, many of them from outside of Wharton County.
His funeral began at 10:30 a.m.
WCSO dispatch later made an End of Watch Call (or Last Radio Call) on his behalf.
“Although you are gone, you will never be forgotten. By the authority, Unit 601 Sheriff Shannon Srubar, badge 703 is hereby retired in honor of Deputy Raul Gomez, dedicated service to the County of Wharton and the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office,” the dispatcher said. “Rest easy forever in Heaven. You watch is complete. We will take it from here. Dispatch cleared 11:48.”
You may listen to the radio call along with a video portion of the funeral service on the Wharton Journal-Spectator Facebook page dated Oct. 30. The WJ-S is the sister paper of the East Bernard Express.
The WCSO also posted a live Facebook video of Deputy Gomez’s funeral.
