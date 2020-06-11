A person in Wharton County has reportedly passed away whose symptoms were associated with COVID-19.
The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) made this announcement in a report from the Texas Department of State Health Services dated Wednesday, June 3.
According to the report, the victim was a female from El Campo.
Since March when leaders from the county and municipalities like East Bernard, El Campo and signed disaster proclamations, the OEM had never reported a death until now.
OEM officials have said social distancing is working, which is the reason that new positive COVID-19 cases were falling, and there were no reports of deaths,
Unfortunately, Wharton County joins other counties throughout the state and the U.S. as having reported their first COVID-19 death in June.
Others are as follows:
• Cass County in Texas, no information on victim;
• Santa Cruz County in Arizona, a man over the age of 65;
• Butte County in California, person died while hospitalized and was older than 65;
• Halifax County in Virginia, no information on victim;
• Know County in Maine, male in his 70s;
• Montgomery County, in Idaho, elderly adult over 80 in resident care;
• Franklin County, in Kentucky, person in the 70s and resident of long-term care facility;
• Bannock County, in Idaho, a male age 65.
June 3 report
In the June 3 report, the OEM received from the state, there were nine new positive cases of COVID-19, and no new recoveries. The total who have tested positive was 67 in WC and 38 reported cases who have recovered.
June 5 report
WC has four new positive cases of COVID-19 and new recoveries.
The total who have tested positive is now 73, who have recovered still 38, and 34 active COVID-19 cases.
