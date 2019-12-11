By month’s end, there will be a new director heading Veteran Services for Wharton County.
This comes a few weeks after current director Mike Harbaugh turned in a letter of resignation effective Dec. 31. Sharon Cavasos will be replacing him after the Wharton County Commissioners Court unanimously approved a recommendation by a selection committee, which worked with a couple of commissioners, Steven Goetsch and Richard Zahn.
Cavasos, who served six years with the U.S. Navy, was one of five applicants that were considered. She is originally from Needville and also graduated from Old Dominion University. The court was told that the post of director can be very stressful because of the assistance that veterans require.
She previously worked as a case manager serving homeless veterans. She assisted them with housing programs to be “successful” as she described it to the commissioners during their last November meeting.
“It’s something I really enjoyed doing working with veterans; they can be excited at times, but it’s something I enjoy doing,” Cavasos said.
Cavasos served on a navy destroyer and was one of nearly three dozen women aboard a vessel that housed 300 military personnel. Commissioners said the committee considered that and felt as a result, she could handle working with the opposite sex.
Her hire was contingent upon a background check, it was announced. She will be paid the same as Harbaugh, in accordance with the salary scale for this position. Harbaugh worked as Veteran Services director for just over a year.
Office hours and information
The Veteran Services office is located in Wharton at 1017 North Alabama Road.
Office hours are Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to noon, 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 pm., and Friday 8-11:30 a.m. by appointment only.
Every Wednesday, the Wharton County Veteran’s Service Officer is also available at the reference room of the El Campo Branch of the Wharton County Library, 200 West Church Street, in El Campo, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call 979-532-1311 before you come to the office to be provided with information on what to bring with you when you visit the office.
