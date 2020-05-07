Sometimes it is good to be wrong about the forecast.
Many areas of Wharton County experienced daylight and nighttime inclement weather last week, and one of the positive outcomes of the deluge was its effect on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index.
According to the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management (OEM), the KBDI average fell to 296.
After the rainfall that came midweek readings ranged from 67 (east of Boling and Wharton) to 520 (southwest of Danevang), the OEM reported.
OEM Coordinator Andy Kirkland said that was a drop of 127 points since Tuesday, April 28.
The previous day during a Commissioners Court meeting on April 27, Kirkland told elected officials the KBDI index was near 500 and he didn’t disagree with Judge Phillip Spenrath’s assessment that WC was in a “moderate drought.” Kirkland added that most of the rain was forecast to be north of the county. With no rain in sight, in two weeks, which was the next time commissioners would be meeting, a burn ban would likely be called.
At the time, Matagorda County had a burn ban in effect, and Jackson County had a KBDI average of 563.
According to Lower Colorado River Authority’s Hydromet, in the past week it has rained 3,88 inches at the Colorado River in Wharton, and 0.95 inches at the San Bernard River in East Bernard.
The San Bernard River in Boling did not have a record of precipitation.
A wind advisory resulted in an outdoor burning for WC on April 27.
