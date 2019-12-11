Courtesy photo by Ryan Dunsmore/Fort Bend Herald

Various East Bernard Brahmas defenders are positioned right on the field to prevent Ganado from scoring in a Region 4 Class 3A Division II playoff game at Alvin ISD’s Freedom Field in Iowa Colony, Friday, Dec. 6. EBHS advances to play the Pewitt Brahmas in a semi-final game this Friday. A win guarantees our Brahmas a shot at the state title game next week between Canadian or Gunter.