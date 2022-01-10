Fire breaks out Sunday at Nan Ya Plastics plant

A large fire broke out Sunday evening around 8:50 p.m. at the Nan Ya Plastics plant in Wharton.
Authorities said there were no injuries and all personnel and employees are safe and accounted for. The cause of the fire remains under investigation Monday morning.
Fire departments from Wharton, Boling, Hungerford, Glen Flora, El Campo and East Bernard responded to the call.
Firefighters battled the blaze well into the evening before extinguishing it. At one point, Wharton County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Wilkes and Mattie streets had to be evacuated.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.