I love the history of Wharton, its old houses and its people. On Sunday afternoon, Paul Hlavinka and his friend, Phyllis Stepp, opened the doors of the late Judge Edwin Hawes’ house, for a Christmas Open House. It is one of our well-known historic houses in town, built in 1896.
It is great that John and Phyllis have preserved the home so well, and were so kind to open it to friends during this special season. The invitation said, “The aged walls and timbers invite you…” and they truly did.
One of my joys is meeting new people. Meeting Phyllis Stepp brought back so many memories, and they are all connected with the Methodist Church. Her former father-in-law was a Methodist minister, who I remember from way back. And then, I learned that her father was Bill Hodges, also a Methodist minister, and I remember him from Wayne’s days in seminary, and later during our travels to small towns in Texas. I remember he loved to play basketball!
Phyllis and I had only a moment to visit, but our plans are to get together and reminisce over the many persons we have in common very soon.
I have never been disappointed from any production put on by the Wharton Plaza Theatre on the Square. That covers a lot of years and many, many shows. When I learned that White Christmas was the show that would highlight this year’s winter season, I was very pleased. We will never forget the 1954 film White Christmas, starring Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney, of which the musical is based on.
And now we are ready to celebrate with our very own rendition of White Christmas right here in town. We have two more weekends to see the play. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase by going to the website www.whartonplazatheatre.org.
We would also like to welcome to the Wharton Journal-Spectator’s new managing editor, Joe Southern, to Wharton. He comes to Wharton with 34 years of newspaper experience and he resides in Rosenberg. We send good wishes to our friend, Albert Villegas, in his new adventures.
If you have not yet received your COVID-19 booster shot, we encourage you to consider making an appointment at our local H-E-B to do so now. The flu shots are also available. Both shots are particularly important as we continue through the holiday season.
We look forward to the return of our friends, the Slivas, who are returning from Brazil. Their travels led them there so that the twins, Zack and Zoe, could attend and participate in their AuPair’s wedding that took place this past week. Zack walked the bride down the aisle, and Zoe carried the rings at the ceremony.
We may be wondering how it is that time is going by so quickly this month. Santa is busy filling his toy list, but he may be in need of some help gathering more presents. One way you can help Santa is to bring unwrapped gifts to the Wharton Civic Center between now and Dec. 15. The gifts will be distributed through the Blue Santa Project hosted by the Wharton Police Association. Applications for Blue Santa assistance may also be picked up and drop off at the Wharton Police Department. The deadline for applications is Dec. 15.
We remember that the wise men brought gifts to the baby Jesus. It is with the same thought that we get gifts ready for the children of our community. Be sure to check with local churches, the City of Wharton and the chamber of commerce to see where you might be able to donate a gift this year.
