At the Nov. 18 meeting of Catholic Daughters of the Americas #1108 in East Bernard, Cynthia Klotz, coordinator of CARE (Christ Alone Reason Enough), explained its role in the city. She said CARE has been helping to feed the hungry for almost 20 years. Normally 100 families are helped after meeting the criteria, she said. Klotz added that volunteers are welcome to help on the second Saturday of each month from 8 to 10:30 a.m. at its new location, which is next door to E.B. Air & Heating on FM 291.
Regent Berna Pilcik presented Klotz with a check for $300 to assist with refurbishing the building.
Regent Pilcik presided at the evening meeting in Holy Cross Meeting Room.
Helen Mica, chairman of the soup supper, and Henriette Jalowy, chairman of the raffle, gave information about the major fundraiser set for Jan. 29 at the American Legion Hall. Serving of chicken noodle soup and sandwiches will begin at 5 p.m. The silent auction was also discussed.
Patricia Michulka, chairman, announced that the Giving Tree with its paper ornaments will be set up in Holy Cross Church Saturday, Nov. 30. Paper ornaments will include information about needs and wants of individuals in this area. Anyone is welcome to select an ornament/ornaments and buy gifts to satisfy these needs/wants.
Janice Polak read a letter from the court’s sponsor child, Bundi, from the African country of Kenya. Helen Pesek led a decade of the rosary. The next parish-sponsored blood drive will be Dec. 1 in the meeting room from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Regent Pilcik thanked those that participated in the memorial Mass Nov. 7 when the Knights of Columbus and Catholic Daughters remembered deceased members from the past five years. Afterwards the Knights provided a meal and the Daughters decorated and provided desserts.
Ten members wrapped Christmas gifts at the Richmond State Supported Living Center in Richmond Nov. 13.
Appropriate items are being collected and sent to a military unit in Grafenwoehr, which is near Bavaria, Germany. PFC Christopher Clifton, of East Bernard, is one of 78 soldiers in the unit.
Court members are planning to attend a district spiritual retreat Jan. 11 in Wallis at the Guardian Angel Church Hall. Ruth Dinges will be the speaker on “Being a Mary in a Martha World.” Deadline to RSVP is Dec. 16.
The 2020 National Convention of Catholic Daughters will be in Dallas, July 15-19. Delegates will be elected at the January meeting.
Catholic Daughters will celebrate the Christmas season with a potluck meal and gift exchange of $15-20 at the Dec. 16 meeting.
After prayer requests, the meeting was adjourned. Michulka led the opening and closing prayers.
