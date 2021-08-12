The Wharton County Commissioners Court Monday unanimously proposed to lower the tax rate by 3 cents following receipt of increased certified appraisal rolls from the Central Appraisal District late last month.
Commissioners also approved a public hearing for Monday, Sept. 13 following Judge Phillip Spenrath’s recommendation to set the proposed tax rate at the no new revenue tax rate of $.42479.
The current rate is $.45869.
Commissioners, at the conclusion of the public hearing in September, will vote to adopt the 2022 budget, the tax rate, and file the adopted budget with the county clerk’s office.
“This proposed budget utilizes the Wharton County Tax Assessor-Collector’s 2021 no new tax revenue tax rate (formerly effective tax rate), so there should be no increase in existing property tax revenues,” Spenrath said during a budget workshop where he have a presentation. “Other than new property, the county should essentially collect the same revenues from property taxes that it did in 2020.”
“The government can’t require a resident to show proof of being vaccinated,” Spenrath said.
Commissioners Court last had COVID-19 related situation updates during its June 14 meeting just as COVID-19 cases were falling in Wharton County.
But Cenko said there has been a surge in cases amid the Delta variant which is the reason the OEM, through its Facebook page and emails to news outlets, has increased its reports.
Other COVID-19 data she provided included 174 active cases, whereas there were three last month. There has been an increase of 275 cases the past month and there have been four fatalities.
“The hospitalization rate is the one (factor) we are keying in on and looking at the ICU beds that are available,” Cenko said. “There were 46 ICU beds available as of (Sunday).”
TSA “Q” has 6.7 million people, according to the OEM. Other TSA counties are Austin, Colorado, Montgomery, Walker, and Waller.
There have been at least 15 million people in Texas who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. This translates to 64 percent of the eligible population who are 12 years and older. Wharton County is at 53 percent, Cenko said.
Residents who are 65 years and older account for 75 percent being vaccinated across the state. The county stands at 70 percent, Cenko added.
Pfizer is available for those 12 years and older, and Moderna for those 18 and older.
If you need more information, call the OEM at 979-532-1123 or message officials on Facebook.
