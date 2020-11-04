The Boling Bulldogs, after a two-year absence, have done enough and will be returning to the playoffs this season.
However, before the playoffs start, the Bulldogs have one final district game remaining against the Columbus Cardinals (7-2, 3-1) in an away game at Memorial Stadium this Friday, Nov. 7.
Boling (2-2 in district, 5-3 overall) is locked into the fourth seed of the playoffs. But if the Bulldogs want to be greedy, picking up a win over Columbus will tie them in the season and give the Bulldogs a third-place finish. A lot is up for grabs Friday night. The chance to beat a good Cardinals team and ride a three-game winning streak going into the playoffs is something Boling would welcome.
Columbus will come into the game smarting from a 45-14 blowout loss to Hallettsville last Friday night.
The Cardinals’ offense will be tough to stop. This year the Cardinals are averaging 365.67 yards a game while they are scoring 36.2 points a game.
Columbus has found success both passing and running the ball this season. Senior quarterback Ty Thomas has thrown for more than 1,075 yards. Seniors Kaycon Wilson and Carson Wray have been his prime targets catching 899 yards between them. Senior running back Kion Hurd has done damage on the ground scoring 20 touchdowns and carrying the ball for more than 1,000 yards.
Boling’s defense stayed hot, limiting Hempstead last week to one touchdown. In the game, the Bulldogs recovered a fumble, picked off a pass and scored on a safety.
The Bulldogs’ offense had a breakout game last Friday night, picking up more than 500 yards of offense as they ran up and down the field. Five different Bulldogs carried the ball for 480 yards, with 206 yards coming from senior Gage Eastep on 16 carries.
If the Bulldogs’ offense can continue to run the ball successfully this Friday they will give Columbus a tough game.
In district play, Columbus’ defense has allowed one more point this season than Boling’s.
