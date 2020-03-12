Wharton High School boys track and field coach Leeshad O’Neal reported results of athletes who recently competed in a track and field meet at El Campo High School, on Friday, March 6.
Varsity
First place in the 4x100 Meter Relay and first place in the 4x200 Meter Relay (Jerome Sanford, Kyler Jackson, Roland Gentry, Jashawn Nickerson).
First place in the 200 Meter Dash and first place in the Long Jump (Jashawn Nickerson)
Second place in the 100 Meter Dash and second place in the Long Jump (Joerell Davis)
Junior varsity
Third place in the 4x100 Meter Relay (Andrew Howell, Brendan Thompson, Omarion Rodgers, Jarad Newsome).
Second place in the 100 Meter Dash (Jarad Newsome)
First place in the Triple Jump (Brendan Thompson)
First place in the 800 Meter Run and second Place in the 400 Meter Dash (Kameron Mitchell)
Fourth place in the 200 Meter Dash (Andrew Howell)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.