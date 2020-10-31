Mrs. Charlotte Yvette Bolden-Jackson, 55, of Katy, passed away Oct. 26, 2020.
Charlotte Jackson was born on April 14, 1965 in Houston to Joe Ray and Mamie McCoy Bolden, Sr.
Mrs. Jackson was an executive director at Just Do It Now.
She is survived by her husband Ray Jackson of Wharton; son John “Billy Boi” Jackson of Wharton; brothers: Glen McCoy of Boling, and Jerry Bolden of Houston; sisters: Linda Bingley of Humble, Mary Hill, Shelia Riggins, Marcia Dowl, Jacqueline Bell, and Diane Woodard all of Houston; eight grandchildren; and a host of other relatives, friends, and family.
Funeral services will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 at St. James Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Jaw Bone Cemetery, with Pastor C. Hearse officiating, and the eulogy by the Rev. C. Gardner.
Visitation was 1-6 p.m. Friday at Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home Inc.
