The Wharton Tigers made the long trip home from Houston a happy one after some late heroics to beat the Houston Yates Lions (0-3) 38-31 to pick up their first win of the season.
Days before Wharton (1-2) plays the El Campo Ricebirds in its annual cross-county rivalry, the Tigers’ offense broke out for their highest output yet with six touchdowns. Junior wide receiver/defensive back James Jones had a big night reeling in two touchdowns and two interceptions.
The Tigers took a 21-13 lead into the half. The Tigers had a couple of chances to add more points but they came up empty-handed on two trips into the red zone in the half.
Yates came out and scored in two of its first three possessions in the third quarter to pull ahead of the Tigers 25-23.
“Coach Bulter just told us to keep fighting no matter what,” Jones said. “We kept fighting and we came out and scored.”
Yates again was going in for more points, but the Tigers defense came away with an interception and after a long run back the offense was back in business. Five plays into the fourth, senior quarterback Donovan Krushall hit senior wide receiver Joerell Davis with a quick slant over the middle and after a spin, he was in the end zone and after a completed pass to Jones for two points, the Tigers led 31-25.
Wharton’s defense held Yates to a three and out on the following drive to give the hot offense the ball right back. Two plays later, Krushall hit Jones in stride with a 60-yard touchdown catch.
Yates tacked on a score with an 80-yard touchdown catch with time running out, but the desperation onside kick was recovered by Wharton and after two first downs, the Tigers had their first win of the year.
Ricebirds next
The victory will be short-lived for the Tigers who’ll have to make the quick turnaround as they host their second game of the season against the Ricebirds on Friday, Sept. 20. Going into their third game of the year against Yates, the Tigers had only accounted for two touchdowns, but Saturday the offense caught some fire as it put up over 350 yards.
“It was extremely important (to get the win),” Krushall said of the Yates game.
Of the El Campo game, he said the following: “That game is going to be a game in which they control the clock, it’s how it was last year. When we do get opportunities on offense we got to attack and we got to execute, it’s going to be a shootout. I have faith in my defense no doubt, but as soon as we get the ball on offense we have to attack and score.”
Jones’ and Davis’ size and speed at receiver was hard for Yates to contain. Against El Campo, the connection that Krushall had with his wideouts would have to continue. So far this season, Krushall has thrown for 488 yards through his first three games.
The non-district game on Friday will be a contrast of styles – El Campo’s ground and pound attack against Wharton’s air-raid offense.
Last year Wharton went on the road and beat the Ricebirds for the second time in its last 17 matchups.
According to research done by the El Campo Leader-News in 2010, the El Campo/Wharton football rivalry began in 1910.
This Friday will be the 110th year of the rivalry between the two schools.
