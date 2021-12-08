Moreno and Tolman wed

Elizabeth (Liz) Dettling Moreno became the bride of Randy J. Tolman at Camp Lost Pines in Warda on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at 2 p.m.
The ceremony was co-officiated by Pastor Jimmie Brooks of Ingram Road Family Worship Center in San Antonio and Pastor Travis Glass of Abundant Life Fellowship of Wharton.
Patrick Moreno walked his mother down the aisle and spoke for all the siblings as he gave her to Mr. Tolman. Elizabeth’s daughter, Ada Moreno, served as matron of honor, and Elizabeth’s son, Chris Moreno, served Mr. Tolman as best man. Liz’s granddaughters, Helen and Audrianna, were flower girls and her grandson, Jaxson Moreno, served as ring bearer. Her sons Michael and Gabriel and Randy’s children, Denise Tolman Haverda and Jeffrey Tolman were also in attendance.
About 100 people attended the ceremony which was held in the chapel of Camp Lost Pines. A reception followed in the camp dining hall. Refreshments included a one layer cake simply decorated with the words, “God Gave Me You.” Homemade pear strudel, vegetable sticks, and sherbet punch were also served.
After a five-day honeymoon to Eureka Springs, Arkansas, the couple will reside at Camp Lost Pines in Warda, where Randy will continue as camp manager. (Warda is half way between La Grange and Giddings.) Elizabeth will continue her writing and signing books, freelance writing for the Wharton Journal-Spectator, and working with the Holocaust Remembrance Association.
