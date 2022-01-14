The annual Western Rice Belt Production Conference will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 19, at the El Campo Civic Center.
The Rice Conference is composed of a production conference for rice producers and rice industry professionals, and a rice consumers seminar for homemakers. Registration for the conference will begin at 7:30 a.m., with the main program to begin at 8:10 a.m. After a catered lunch, provided by area agribusiness sponsors, the program will conclude around 2:30 p.m.
The joint effort between the Western Rice Belt planning committee, The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, U.S. Rice Producers Association, and U.S.A. Rice will offer growers and others the opportunity to hear presentations from the professionals and leaders in the agriculture industry.
Topics and speakers will include: Rice Variety Performance – presented by RiceTec, Horizon Ag, and Dynagro; Rice Dryer Variety Data for 2022 – Corrie Bowen; Row Rice Production – Dr. Jarrod Hardke, University of Arkansas; Pesticide Laws and Regulations Update, Stephanie Theriot; Carbon Credit Economics – Dr. Luis Ribera; Rice Market Outlook – Dr. Thomas Wynn; Farm Policy Update – Dr. George Knapek, and an update on Conservation Programs for Working Lands – Dennis Neumann.
The Texas Rice Council will also conduct its annual meeting in conjunction with the 2022 Western Rice Belt Conference. The results of the rice poster contest will be announced during the lunch hour by county extension agents Lori Garcia and Laura Reyna. The Rice Consumers theme this year is “Rice Around the World,” featuring rice recipes around the globe.
For more information, contact the Texas AgriLife Extension office in Wharton County at 979-532-3310; or go to http://wharton.agrilife.org and click on Events to view a flyer.
